Opeth share video for new track Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

Opeth have released an animated promo for their new single Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand.

The band teased the track earlier this month when a snippet of the music featured on a trailer for their European tour.

Both the Swedish and English versions of the song are featured in the promo, with the English version kicking off at the 8 minute 28 second mark.

It’s the first taste of the new material that’ll appear on Opeth’s upcoming studio album In Cauda Venenum, which is set for release on September 27 through Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says: “Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör or Heart In Hand, as it’s called in English, is one of the first couple of songs I wrote for In Cauda Venenum.

“I immediately knew that it would probably be favoured by ‘the powers that be,’ when talks of future singles for the record would commence – and I was right.

“I generally leave it up to the label or management to pick the so-called singles. I’m indifferent, as I put an equal amount of dedication into all songs, so it doesn’t matter all that much to me. I guess it’s one of the more straightforward songs on the album – a rather rocking little thing.

“It’s got one of the ‘happy mistakes’ in it too. Mendez’s bass broke down in the middle of recording. At the time he played an old Hofner Beatles-esque bass guitar that started humming real bad, but it sounded so good we immediately decided to keep it in there.

“I’d be putting myself down if I said that noise is the best part of the song, but it’s up there! I like when stuff happens out of your control, and it actually adds to the piece.”

Akerfeldt adds: “This is the first full taster of the new Opeth album, and of course I hope you like it. All the songs on the new album are different from each other and therefore equally representable in my view. Enjoy!”

Opeth are currently on tour across Europe and have dates planned throughout the remainder of the year.

(Image credit: Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast)

Opeth: In Cauda Venenum

1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

2. Svekets Prins / Dignity

3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

6. Charlatan

7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

8. Banemannen / The Garroter

9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass

