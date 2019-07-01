Opeth launch tour trailer featuring new music, add extra UK date

Swedish prog-metallers Opeth have released a tour trailer featuring Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör/Heart In Hand, the first music to emerge from their upcoming 13th studio album, In Cauda Venenum. The album is the follow-up to 2016's Sorceress, and will be released this autumn.

Opeth have also added an extra UK show at the University of East Anglia in Norwich on October 27. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday. They'll be joined on the road by Icelandic rockers The Vintage Caravan (full dates below).

Two different versions of In Cauda Venenum will be released: one sung in English, one in Swedish.

Opeth 2019 tour dates

Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland

Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain

Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Oct 27: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 29: London Palladium, UK

Oct 31: Glasgow SWG Galvanizers, UK

Nov 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany

Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark

Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia

Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia

Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia

Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia

Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Opeth: In Cauda Venenum

1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

2. Svekets Prins / Dignity

3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

6. Charlatan

7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

8. Banemannen / The Garroter

9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass

(Image credit: Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast)