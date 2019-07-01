Opeth launch tour trailer featuring new music, add extra UK date

Swedish prog-metallers Opeth have released a tour trailer featuring Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör/Heart In Hand, the first music to emerge from their upcoming 13th studio album, In Cauda Venenum. The album is the follow-up to 2016's Sorceress, and will be released this autumn.
Opeth have also added an extra UK show at the University of East Anglia in Norwich on October 27. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday. They'll be joined on the road by Icelandic rockers The Vintage Caravan (full dates below).
Two different versions of In Cauda Venenum will be released: one sung in English, one in Swedish.
Opeth 2019 tour dates
Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland
Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain
Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden
Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27: Norwich UEA, UK
Oct 29: London Palladium, UK
Oct 31: Glasgow SWG Galvanizers, UK
Nov 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France
Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany
Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark
Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia
Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia
Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia
Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia
Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia
Opeth: In Cauda Venenum
1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)
2. Svekets Prins / Dignity
3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
6. Charlatan
7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
8. Banemannen / The Garroter
9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass