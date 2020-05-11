Oceans Of Slumber release cover of Strange Fruit

Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their brand new single, a cover of Abel Meeropol's Strange Fruit, a song made famous by the legendary Billie Holliday. The official music video, which you can watch in full below, was filmed back in February in observation of Black History month.

"To overcome atrocity we must first acknowledge the crime," says singer Cammie Gilbert. "We must acknowledge that when actions go wrong they send a jagged line down the seam of history, corrupting our interactions, and marring our hearts. No one’s perspective can change the experience of another. No one's modern resolve can undo the pain that was caused.

"History is challenging, history is frustrating, and history can be very depressing. But history provides us lessons for the present, and hopefully guidance for the future. It teaches us to combine our voices in the name of love, to strive against divisiveness becoming our nature, to uphold and help one another, so that never again does strange fruit hang from the poplar tree. Together we strive to perpetuate love by working together to unravel the hurt. Together we are strong, and together we can overcome anything.”

The Houston-based prog metallers have just completed work on their latest album, the band's fourth. Oceans Of Slumber released The Banished Heart in 2018.