Obsidian Kingdom release video for The Pump

Spanish experimental prog metallers Obsidian Kingdom have released a video for their new single The Pump. It's the second release ahead of the release of the band's upcoming album Meat Machine, which will be released through Season Of Mist on September 25.

"The Pump is a feverish delirium about the absurd nature of the cosmos, ani8mated by the twisted mind of Ukranian artist Jakov Burov," say the band. "In it, a grotesque caricature of the gnostic tree of life dominates a gruesome carnival that falls halfway between Metalocalypse and Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Delights.

"The Pump is a frantic and dissonant song fuelled by existential anxiety that portrays the world as blind machinery, forever set in a meaningless course of processing meat. Its main emotions are brutality and disorientation, but the chorus is also epic and liberating. Although devoid of morality or compassion, the whole scene doesn’t lack a certain sense of humour."

Pre-order Meat Machine.