Obsidian Kingdom begin work on album number three

Spanish prog metallers Obsidian Kingdom have begun work on their next album, the follow up ton2016's A Year With No Summer.

The Barcelona quintet will be working in AX Studio in their hometown, where the band recorded their 2012 debut Mantis.

"Once again, we're off to the studio in excitement and terror," the band tell Prog. "Even though we’ve been working on these songs for two years now, they keep changing on us as if they were alive. So wish us luck as we approach the final stage of wrestling this beast, and soon we’ll bring you trumpets of angels and trombones from Hell!"