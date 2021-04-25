Obsidian Kingdom release live video of Womb Of Wire from Roadburn Redux

Spanish experimental prog metallers Obsidian Kingdom have released a live video for Womb Of Wire, which was part of the band's exclusive premiere during the Roadburn Redux Festival, which took place online last weekend. You can watch the performance below.

The song saw the one-off return of guitarist and vocalist Irene Talló (stage name Eaten Roll I) who had left the band during the recording of Meat Machine, and was recorded at the band’s AMFest 2020 set at Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona. Womb Of Wire is originally featured on the band's third album Meat Machine, which was released through Season Of Mist last September.

“Meat Machine didn’t always sound like you hear it today," the band say. "Irene’s departure from the band before the album came out meant that we had to re-write a lot of finished songs in a rush if we ever wanted to play them again in front of a live audience. Nevertheless, last December we had the privilege to have her onstage with us, so now you have the chance to enjoy Womb Of Wire just like it was meant to be before we parted ways. This song was actually her idea from the start, so it is only fair that you hear it from her lips.”

Obsidian Kingdom will support Enslaved on their upcoming European tour. The band have previously released videos for Meat Star and The Pump.

