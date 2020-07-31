Obsidian Kingdom release video for Meat Star

Spanish prog metallers Obsidian Kingdom have released a video for Meat Star, the first new music from the band's upcoming album Meat Machine, which will be released through Season Of Mist on September 25.

"Reminiscent of the magickal works of Alejandro Jodorowsky or Kenneth Anger, Meat Star is a bizarre dream-like odyssey where symbols old and new walk hand in hand to convey a powerful message: the meaning of your existence will eventually find you, and the price will be some kind of death," the band explain.

"Meat Star is a song about accepting hardship and pain as a means of discovering your true purpose, and the transformation and sacrifices you must undergo once you've committed yourself to that very goal. It is the soundtrack to the crucifixion, to the dismemberment of Dionysus and to the drowning of Osiris. It is an ode to the regenerative power of endings, once you’ve realised that surrendering is the only way to win."

Pre-order Meat Machine.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Obsidian Kingdom: Meat Machine

1. The Edge

2. The Pump

3. Mr Pan

4. Naked Politics

5. Flesh World

6. Meat Star

7. Spanker

8. Vogue

9. Womb Of Wire

10. A Foe