Obsidian Kingdom stream new album Meat Machine with Prog

Spanish experimental prog metallers Obsidian Kingdom have streamed their brand new album Meat Machine with Prog, a day ahead of its release. You can hear the new album in full below.

Meat Machine, Obsidian Kingdom's fourth album, sees the band indulging in self-discovery, through a head-first plunge into the anxiety derived from sexual frustration, the absurd of reality and the inherent cruelty of a mechanised world. It is a demanding album that reads as an emotional roller-coaster, featuring an abrasive and overwhelming sound that draws equally from noise and art rock, post metal and late 90s alternative music.

“The moment of truth has come! We wrote Meat Machine to find something within ourselves, but we did it for you," the band explain. "Not because we wanted to show you our insides, but rather to encourage you to undertake the same adventure.

"It is violent and disturbing, like cutting open a living thing; and also messy and painful, because we had to make up our surgical tools on the go. The results of the autopsy are thrilling, baffling and somewhat beautiful.

"Putting this together took a great deal of effort and suffering, and our trip wasn’t always funny. But we believe it was worth it, regardless of the outcome. So did we lose the plot, or have we discovered something new and exciting? Ride the machine and find out!”

Order Meat Machine.