Obituary’s violent outburst

Florida death metal outfit Obituary have released Violence, a track lifted from upcoming album Inked In Blood.

It’s their ninth studio recording and launches on October 28 via Relapse Records.

The album was produced via a successful Kickstarter drive, which saw them raise $60,669 – far in excess of the $10,000 they were originally looking for. And the band were quick to praise those who pledged cash, calling it an “amazing display of true fan support.”

They said: “We always knew our fans were some of the most devoted fans on the planet and they proved it by stepping up, being a part of something new and supporting us.

“This was an amazing display of true fan support and we could not be more proud of everyone who helped raise the money to record this album.”

Inked In Blood tracklist