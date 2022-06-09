The internet is hell bent on trying to work out what song Eddie Munson is shredding in Stranger Things vol.2

Since it's official release on Netflix last month, fans have been quick to binge-watch the new series of sci-fi/horror global hit Stranger Things. They're now however, already looking to sink their teeth into the second volume (set to air on July 1) in any way they can, by trying to decipher what could possibly be waiting in store.

Could someone be killed off? Will the town of Hawkins be safe? Who knows. The important question for many fans however, is what song Eddie Munson could be playing on his guitar while standing on some kind of desolate roof/cliff top in the trailer?

And of course, (mini spoilers ahead!), we now know that this moment featured in the preview – which showed footage from both volume one and two - is still yet to come, due to the fact that it hasn't appeared in the episodes that have already been released.

So, with their detective hats on, fans are carefully eyeing the chords our lovable metalhead is playing, and asking guitarists to use their knowledge to guess what the song could be.

Just like Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, we're also thinking the track might serve as a crucial plot device, but we'll save you from any further detail on that topic for those still yet to catch up with the first handful of episodes.

Anyway, the top guesses are Europe's 1986 hallmark anthem The Final Countown – primarily the guitar solo – which actually, was released the same year this new season was set. However, some fans aren't too sure about that theory, based on it being extravagantly glam and not really the sort of thing they imagine our Dio-patch sporting OG metalhead Eddie to be a fan of.

One TikTok guitarist, @charlie.harris06, has gone one step further, and has analysed Eddie's hand placement on the guitar. "Lots of people guessed it's The Final Countdown from the F# power chord he is playing here" he says. "But the solo doesn't quite match up".

Other guesses are the opening riff to Guns 'N Roses' Sweet Child 'O Mine, which was released a year earlier in 1987, as well as Metallica's 1986 thrasher Master Of Puppets. Another fan theorises that actually, maybe it's a song that Eddie wrote himself?

Whatever it is, we know it's going to make for one powerful moment, and that July can't come soon enough.

Check out some theories below: