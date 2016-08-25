Obituary announce live album Ten Thousand Ways To Die

Obituary have made new song Loathe available to stream from their upcoming live album, Ten Thousand Ways To Die.

The record includes two new studio tracks and 12 live songs which were recorded across 11 cities on their Inked In Blood world tour last year. It’s due out on October 21.

Obituary say: “We are very excited about the live songs that we recorded on this last US tour. Joe Cincotta from Full Force Studio is also our live sound engineer and he had his full recording rig on the road with us, so we took advantage of the opportunity and recorded the show every night.

“The quality was amazing so we decided to include this as part of the Ten Thousand Ways to Die release to give the fans a little Obituary bonus. We selected songs from different cities so you will hear the sound difference between each song.

“Nothing was done to the songs after the live performance recording, so it gives you the real, true, unedited ‘live show’ sound and feeling that the fans experienced at each show.”

Ten Thousand Ways To Die can be pre-ordered on Relapse Records.

Obituary have added further dates to the Battle Of The Bays European tour with Exodus in October and November.

Ten Thousand Ways To Die album artwork

Obituary Ten Thousands Ways To Die tracklist

Loathe

Ten Thousand Ways To Die

Redneck Stomp (Live - The Mayan - Los Angeles)

Centuries Of Lies (Live - The Masquerade - Atlanta)

Visions In My Head (Live - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore)

Intoxicated (Live - Revolution Center - Boise)

Bloodsoaked (Live - Irving Plaza - New York)

Dying (Live - Metro - Chicago)

Find The Arise (Live - Opera House - Toronto)

Til Death (Live - House Of Blues - San Diego)

Don’t Care (Live - Club Red - Phoenix)

Chopped In Half - Turned Inside Out (Live - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa)

Slowly We Rot (Live - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale)

Oct 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Oct 22: Lille Aeronef, France

Oct 23: Rebbes L’Etage, France

Oct 24: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 25: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30 Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leuuwarden Neushoom, Netherlands

Nov 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 05: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 06: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Nov 10: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 11: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 12: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Nov 13: Ostrava Garaz, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Bucharest Arlene Romane, Romania

Nov 16: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 17: Zagreb Tvornica Club, roatia

Nov 19: Bologna Zon Roveri, Italy

Nov 20: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

