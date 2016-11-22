Bruce Dickinson helps shaves heads for cancer charity

Bruce Dickinson helped shave the heads of a group of ice hockey players over the weekend, to support their cancer charity activities.

The Iron Maiden frontman took clippers to the head of Cardiff Devils player Patrick Asselin as team-mate Josh Batch continued his bid to raise £3000 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Dickinson as become an active supporter of the Welsh squad after launching his Cardiff Aviation firm in the area, and he’s taken some of the players to try out his company’s flight simulator, while accepting a custom shirt from them – numbered 666.

He told Wales Online: “Devils are doing really well. I like the name and I’m delighted with my shirt.

“The guys who came down to try out the simulator were able to take-off, fly around a little bit and they also landed it a few times.”

Devils boss Todd Kelman, an avid Iron Maiden fan, said: “I saw them in Calgary when I was a teenager and have followed the band my whole life, so this is very, very cool.”

Dickinson was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and got the all-clear five months later. Earlier this year he told TeamRock: “I was told I had a golf ball-sized tumour on my tongue, and another in my lymph node. But the oncologist also said: ‘You’re an excellent candidate for a complete cure.’

“He told me, ‘I’ll get rid of this for you and it won’t come back.’ I didn’t see the point in being fearful. I asked the doc: ‘Assuming I get rid of this, how long before I’m back to normal?’ He said about a year. I said, ‘I’ll beat that.’”

His health battle delayed the launch of Iron Maiden album The Book Of Souls, which was finally released in September last year. The band tour the UK and Europe in April and May 2017.

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

