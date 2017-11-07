Nothing But Thieves launch video for new track Particles

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their new track Particles.

It’s been taken from the UK band’s second studio album Broken Machine, which arrived in September via RCA/Sony Music.

The band say of the track: “Particles is probably the most personal song on the album. We went through a lot of changes both as a band and as people during the process of making album two. This song was written in the eye of the storm.

“We had no idea whether we were gonna release Particles as a single but since putting the album out, it picked itself really.”

The single will be released on December 1.

Nothing But Thieves previously revealed the tracks Sorry, Amsterdam and I’m Not Made By Design from the new record.

The band are currently on a UK tour and will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy tonight (November 7). Find a full list of their remaining 2017 live dates below.

Nothing But Thieves Broken Machine tracklist

I Was Just A Kid Amsterdam Sorry Broken Machine Live Like Animals Soda I’m Not Made By Design Particles Get Better Hell, Yeah Afterlife Reset Me Number 13 Sorry (Acoustic) Particles (Piano version)

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 11: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 14: Norwich UEA

Nov 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 18: London Roundhouse

Nothing But Thieves reveal Wake Up Call video