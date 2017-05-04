Nothing But Thieves return with new track Amsterdam

Nothing But Thieves have released a new single titled Amsterdam.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming second album Broken Machine, which will launch on September 8 via RCA.

Broken Machine was recorded at Ranch Studios in California and produced by Mike Crossey, who has previously worked with artists including Twenty One Pilots.

Speaking about Amsterdam, the band say: “It was inspired by our love of direct, guttural choruses – it’s like Conor Mason is spitting the words in your face.

“It’s visceral and has momentum but also this beautiful moment in the middle which feels like a break in a sea storm.”

They add: “We didn’t have all the pieces before going in to the studio and this was one of the tracks that really came alive during the recording progress. It pretty much demanded to be our first song back.”

Nothing But Thieves have several live dates scheduled across the UK this month, kicking off at The Globe in Cardiff on May 23. They’ll also play at the new Community festival at London’s Finsbury Park on July 1 along with artists including The Wombats and Slaves.

Further album details will be released in due course.

May 23: Cardiff The Globe

May 24: London Dingwalls

May 25: Norwich Waterfront Studio

May 26: Birmingham Institute 3

May 28: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

May 29: Carlisle Brickyard

May 30: York Fibbers

Jul 01: London Community festival

