Nothing But Thieves face their demons in Sorry video

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their new track Sorry.
It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Broken Machine which will arrive on September 8 via RCA – and follows a stream of Amsterdam which launched back in May.
The video shows panic on the streets ahead of an impeding disaster, with frontman Conor Mason reflecting on past regrets.
The song was written by guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown who explains the meaning behind the track.
He says: “Sorry is about getting older and the difficulties associated with it. It’s about looking inwards and facing your demons.
“The song hinges around a flawed individual who can’t hold down a relationship, both to the detriment of themselves and their partner.”
Nothing But Thieves have also announced a UK tour which will take place throughout November. Support will come from Darlia and July Talk. Tickets are available via Live Nation.
View a full list of tour dates below.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Nothing But Thieves 2017 UK tour dates
Nov 05: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 07: Glasgow O2 Academy
Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall
Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy
Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 11: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 13: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 14: Norwich UEA
Nov 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 17: London Roundhouse
Nov 18: London Roundhouse