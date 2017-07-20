Nothing But Thieves face their demons in Sorry video

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their new track Sorry.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Broken Machine which will arrive on September 8 via RCA – and follows a stream of Amsterdam which launched back in May.

The video shows panic on the streets ahead of an impeding disaster, with frontman Conor Mason reflecting on past regrets.

The song was written by guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown who explains the meaning behind the track.

He says: “Sorry is about getting older and the difficulties associated with it. It’s about looking inwards and facing your demons.

“The song hinges around a flawed individual who can’t hold down a relationship, both to the detriment of themselves and their partner.”

Nothing But Thieves have also announced a UK tour which will take place throughout November. Support will come from Darlia and July Talk. Tickets are available via Live Nation.

View a full list of tour dates below.

Nov 05: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 11: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 14: Norwich UEA

Nov 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 18: London Roundhouse

Nothing But Thieves reveal Wake Up Call video