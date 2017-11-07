Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson: The Book Of Souls tour will be hard to beat

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says it will be hard for the band to improve on The Book Of Souls world tour.

They played in a total of 39 countries across six continents throughout 2016 and 2017 in support of their 16th studio album – and more than two million fans turned out to see Maiden on the trek.

The mammoth tour will be documented in The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter which will arrive on November 17 on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl, with the concert film available to stream free online or as a digital download.

And, as the band enjoy a well deserved break, Dickinson has revealed what he’ll miss most about life on the road.

He says: “I will miss the shows, I will miss performing. I will miss hitting the high notes, ripping Eddie’s heart out, throwing bananas at the audience and pulling funny faces.

“We’ve got to go some to top this one, we really do, because this is almost the perfect storm.”

Watch the interview video clip below.

Bassist Steve Harris, who co-produced the album with Tony Newton, previously said of the 15-track live package: “We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world.

“This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken.”

The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter is now available for pre-order. Find a list of tracks and the cities they were recorded in below, along with the cover art.

Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter tracklist

If Eternity Should Fail - Sydney, Australia Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa Wrathchild - Dublin, Ireland Children of the Damned - Montreal, Canada Death or Glory - Wroclaw, Poland The Red and the Black - Tokyo, Japan The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador Powerslave - Trieste, Italy The Great Unknown - Newcastle, UK The Book of Souls - Donington, UK Fear of the Dark - Fortaleza, Brazil Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina Number of the Beast - Wacken, Germany Blood Brothers - Donington, UK Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Maiden's Voyage: What happened at Iron Maiden's UK shows?