Nothing But Thieves in live video for I’m Not Made By Design

Nothing But Thieves have released a live video for their new track I’m Not Made By Design.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Broken Machine, which is due to arrive on September 8 via RCA – and follows Sorry and Amsterdam from the record.

The new video was shot at London’s Brixton Academy earlier this year and shows the band introducing the song to the audience for the first time.

Nothing But Thieves will play 11 shows across the UK in November in support of Broken Machine, kicking off at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on November 5 and wrapping up with two nights at London’s Roundhouse of the 17 and 18th of the month.

Support will come from Darlia and July Talk. Tickets are available via Live Nation. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Broken Machine tracklist.

Nothing But Thieves Broken Machine tracklist

I Was Just A Kid Amsterdam Sorry Broken Machine Live Like Animals Soda I’m Not Made By Design Particles Get Better Hell, Yeah Afterlife Reset Me Number 13 Sorry (Acoustic) Particles (Piano version)

Nov 05: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 11: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 14: Norwich UEA

Nov 15: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 18: London Roundhouse

