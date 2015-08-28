Nothing But Thieves reveal Wake Up Call video

Nothing But Thieves have released a video for their track Wake Up Call.

It’s lifted from the UK outfit’s self-titled debut album, out on October 16 via Sony Music Entertainment. It’s currently available to pre-order.

They play this weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals and have several dates planned over the coming months to support the release.

Nothing But Thieves tracklist

01. Excuse Me 02. Ban All The Music 03. Wake Up Call 04. Itch 05. If I Get High 06. Graveyard Whistling 07. Hostage 08. Trip Switch 09. Lover, Please Stay 10. Drawing Pins 11. Painkiller 12. Tempt You (Evocatio) 13. Honey Whiskey 14. Hanging 15. Neon Brother 16. Six Billion