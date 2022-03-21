Nine Inch Nails announce three more UK headline shows

Nine Inch Nails have shared details of three new UK headline shows to take place this summer.

In addition to their recently announced pair of dates at The Eden Project in Cornwall, Trent Reznor's band will also now be performing in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The new run will kick off on June 15 in Glasgow at the O2 Academy, with the Eden Project shows taking place on June 17 and 18. They'll then proceed onwards to Manchester's O2 Apollo on June 20 before wrapping up on June 21 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Nine Inch Nails' two Eden Project shows will see support from Nitzer Ebb on the first date, with Yves Tumor playing on the second.

The newly announced dates will feature support from Tumor.

Nine Inch Nails also recently unveiled US tour plans, commencing from April 28 in Raleigh, and coming to an end on September 24 in Cleveland. The industrial metallers will be making stops in Atlanta, Franklin, Morrison and more.

Tickets for the new UK shows will become available on Friday, March 25 at 10am GMT.

Jun 15: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 17: Cornwall The Eden Project

Jun 18: Cornwall The Eden Project

Jun 20: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 21: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 28: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Apr 30: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 01: Franklin First Bank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 02: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 03: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 07: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Sep 09: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 11: The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA

Sep 15: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Sep 16-18: Los Angeles Primavera Sound, CA

Sep 24: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH