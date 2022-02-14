Nine Inch Nails announce two UK shows

Nine Inch Nails have announced first UK headline dates in four years. Trent Reznor’s band will play two shows at Cornwall’s Eden Project on June 17 and 18 as part of the Eden Sessions.

NIN announced a string of US shows last week.

A NIN presale for the UK gigs begins today, February 14, with Eden Project Members able to buy tickets on February 16 at 10am. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 18, at 10am.



My Chemical Romance are set to two Eden Sessions shows in 2022, on May 16 and 17. Noel Gallagher and Bryan Adams will also play this summer, on June 15, and June 29, respectively.

Ticket info for all Eden Sessions events is available on their website.

NIN will play the following shows in the US:

Apr 28: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Apr 30: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 01: Franklin First Bank Amphitheater, TN



Sep 02: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 03: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 07: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Sep 09: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 11: The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA

Sep 15: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Sep 16-18: Los Angeles Primavera Sound, CA

Sep 24: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH