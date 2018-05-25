Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce UK and European tour

Following four intimate and acclaimed shows in London earlier this month, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced further live dates across the UK and Europe.

The project features former Pink Floyd drummer Mason along with Gary Kemp, former Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris and The Orb’s Dom Beken.

The band’s set will consist of early Pink Floyd material, including tracks from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

The four London shows were the first time Mason has played live since the Olympic closing ceremony in London in 2012.

He last performed as a member of Pink Floyd at Live 8 in 2005, although he did appear with David Gilmour at a Roger Waters Wall show in May 2011.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now direct from the band’s website with the exception of the Paris show on September 10. Ticket details for that performance will be released in due course.

Find a full list of dates below.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets UK and European tour dates

Sep 02: Stockholm Circus, Sweden

Sep 03: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Sep 04: Rostock Moya, Germany

Sep 06: Amsterdam Carre, Netherlands

Sep 08: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Sep 09: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Sep 10: Paris Olympia, France

Sep 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Elektrikhalle, Germany

Sep 13: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Sep 15: Stuttgart Beethovensaal, Germany

Sep 16: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Sep 17: Lepzeig Haus Auensee, Germany

Sep 19: Vienna Stadhalle F, Austria

Sep 20: Milan Tetro Arcimboldi, Itlay

Sep 21: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Sep 23: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Sep 24: London Roundhouse, UK

Sep 25: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Sep 27: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Sep 28: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

Sep 29: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK