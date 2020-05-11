Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce rescheduled European tour

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced the dates for their rescheduled European tour.

The original tour was due to get under way in April, but like most live shows scheduled for the spring and summer, it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band had previously revealed they had moved their UK shows to October this year, with today seeing all other European dates pushed back until to 2021.

The shows will now kick off at Hamburg’s Laeiszhalle on May 21 and wrap up on June 28 at Sete’s Theatre de la Mer.

Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for shows in the same city, while tickets can still be purchased through the the group’s official website.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will be playing Pink Floyd’s Echoes on the tour, along with a number of other classic tracks.

The band will release their new album Live At The Roundhouse on September 18 through Sony Records. It’ll launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.

Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the band hitting the road across the UK and Europe later this year.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 European tour

May 21: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

May 22: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 23: Prague Forum, Czech Republic

May 24: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland

May 26: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

May 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 28: Paris Grand Rex, France

May 30: Luxembourg den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Jun 01: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 03: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Jun 04: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany

Jun 05: Bad Honnef Insen Grafenwerth, Germany

Jun 07: Tallinn Alexela Hall, Estonia

Jun 08: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Jun 10: St. Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrsky, Russia

Jun 11: Moscow Kremlin, Russia

Jun 16: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 18: Sofia NDK National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria

Jun 19: Belgrade Sava Center, Serbia

Jun 22: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jun 26: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 27: Turin Stupinigi Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 28: Sete Theatre de la Mer, France

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse

Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets recorded and filmed their set at iconic London venue The Roundhouse in May last year. Now it'll be released on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 UK tour

Oct 01: Bath Forum

Oct 04: York Barbican

Oct 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 07: Gateshead’ Sage

Oct 08: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 11: Oxford New Theatre

Oct 12: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 14: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 15: Ipswich Regent

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 19: Brighton Dome

Oct 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 24: Guildford G Live