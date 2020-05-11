Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce rescheduled European tour

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced the dates for their rescheduled European tour.
The original tour was due to get under way in April, but like most live shows scheduled for the spring and summer, it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The band had previously revealed they had moved their UK shows to October this year, with today seeing all other European dates pushed back until to 2021.
The shows will now kick off at Hamburg’s Laeiszhalle on May 21 and wrap up on June 28 at Sete’s Theatre de la Mer.
Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for shows in the same city, while tickets can still be purchased through the the group’s official website.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will be playing Pink Floyd’s Echoes on the tour, along with a number of other classic tracks.
The band will release their new album Live At The Roundhouse on September 18 through Sony Records. It’ll launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.
Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the band hitting the road across the UK and Europe later this year.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 European tour
May 21: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
May 22: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
May 23: Prague Forum, Czech Republic
May 24: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland
May 26: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany
May 27: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 28: Paris Grand Rex, France
May 30: Luxembourg den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium
Jun 01: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands
Jun 03: Randers Vaerket, Denmark
Jun 04: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany
Jun 05: Bad Honnef Insen Grafenwerth, Germany
Jun 07: Tallinn Alexela Hall, Estonia
Jun 08: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
Jun 10: St. Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrsky, Russia
Jun 11: Moscow Kremlin, Russia
Jun 16: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Jun 18: Sofia NDK National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria
Jun 19: Belgrade Sava Center, Serbia
Jun 22: Budapest Park, Hungary
Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia
Jun 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jun 26: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
Jun 27: Turin Stupinigi Sonic Park, Italy
Jun 28: Sete Theatre de la Mer, France
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse
Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets recorded and filmed their set at iconic London venue The Roundhouse in May last year. Now it'll be released on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray.View Deal
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 UK tour
Oct 01: Bath Forum
Oct 04: York Barbican
Oct 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 07: Gateshead’ Sage
Oct 08: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct 09: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 11: Oxford New Theatre
Oct 12: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 14: Sheffield City Hall
Oct 15: Ipswich Regent
Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 19: Brighton Dome
Oct 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 24: Guildford G Live