Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce live EP

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they’ll release a new EP later this year.

Titled Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen, the four-track EP will launch on September 28 on 12-inch vinyl and on digital platforms via Bad Seeds Ltd.

The performance was screened in cinemas for one night only and was captured in the Danish capital in October 2017 while Cave and his band were on the road in support of Skeleton Tree.

To mark the announcement, a video showcasing Distant Sky has been released, featuring Else Torp. Watch it below.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will head back out on tour later this year, with dates planned in North and South America. Find a full list of shows below.

Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen tracklist

1. Jubilee Street

2. Distant Sky

3. From Her to Eternity

4. The Mercy Seat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2018 tour dates

Oct 02: Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

Oct 05: Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, Chile

Oct 08: Teatro de Verano - Montevideo, Uruguay

Oct 10: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct 14: Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil

Oct 21: The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 25: The Anthem - Washington DC

Oct 26: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

Oct 28: Air Canada Centre - Toronto, Canada