New video for Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar featuring James LaBrie premieres

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie guests on a a new version of Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar, that also features contributions from former Yes/Moody Blues keyboard player Patrick Moraz, bassist Jah Wobble, guitarist Stevie Stevens and Damned drummer Rat Scabies.

A brand new concept video has been released for the track, which you can watch below. The track is taken from the just released album Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd, which has been released on Cleopatra Records. The album sees a host of musicians including Rick Wakeman, Tony Levin, Mel Collins, Steve Hillage, Ian Paice, Todd Rundgren, Geoff Tate, Joe Satriani, Rod Argent, Bootsy Collins, Geoff Downes and more cover Pink Floyd's classic 1975 album.

In the new conceptual video, from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the main vocal character in the song, who of course utters the immortal line "...by the way, which one's Pink...", is performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero’s video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.

Get Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd.