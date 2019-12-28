Dream Theater’s James LaBrie: Being progressive is never uncool

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie told Metal Hammer earlier this year that being labelled a progressive rock band is something which should never be considered as uncool.

The vocalist was speaking to the magazine ahead of the launch of their 14th studio album Distance Over Time.

He said: “I am aware that the words, ‘Dream Theater are uncool because they’re prog’ are being spoken, but Dream Theater are more than prog rock. We have so many layers to our music. It’s prog, it’s metal, it’s jazz fusion, it’s pop – it’s a conglomerate of many, many different styles of music.

“We push the envelope all the time. We’re unpredictable. We’re not doing that to blow your minds, it’s not about that – we do things on our terms because that’s how we operate as a unit.

“When I hear or read, ‘Dream Theater are uncool,’ I go, ‘Fair enough, you’re just not one of these people that appreciates our approach and direction. And that’s fine, you don’t have to.’

“People call us a progressive rock band, but you can’t conclude what Dream Theater are based on one song or one album.”

LaBrie went on to speak about not being afraid to cause controversy when it comes to music, saying: “We knew going into our 13th album, The Astonishing, that it was going to demand a lot of open-mindedness from our fans. We knew there was going to be controversy.

“It’s a two-hour rock opera opus, so not everyone’s going to be into something so theatrical and fantastical. You’re asking a lot of people for them to lose themselves in that kind of an album, so it wasn’t necessarily a shock to the band that it polarised our fans.

"But it was an album that had to be made and, I think, for the kind of album we wanted, we did a phenomenal job. It is something I will always stand behind and be proud of, but it definitely put a division in our fanbase.”

However, he went on to say: “Distance Over Time is more classic Dream Theater, with both the progressive and the metal sides. It strikes down the middle of the field and I think it’ll unite all of our fans.”

Dream Theater will head out on tour across Europe over the coming weeks, kicking off in Amsterdam on January 11.

Find a full list of their 2020 dates below.

Dream Theater: Distance Over Time

Dream Theater return with their 14th studio album and the follow-up to 2016's The Astonishing. It includes the tracks Untethered Angel, Fall Into The Light, Paralyzed and Barstool Warrior.View Deal

Dream Theater 2020 tour dates

Jan 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 1, Germany

Jan 14: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Jan 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Jan 17: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Jan 18: Oulu Teatri Oulu, Finland

Jan 20: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

Jan 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 23: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 24: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet Hal 14, Denmark

Jan 26: Paris Seine Musicale, France

Jan 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jan 29: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain

Jan 31: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 01: Porto Gondomar Pavilion, Portugal

Feb 02: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 05: Ludwigsburgc MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 08: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Feb 09: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 11: Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

Feb 12: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 15: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Wroclaw Orbita Hall, Poland

Feb 18: Hannover Swizz Life, Germany

Feb 21: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Feb 23: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK