Prog Me: Geoff Tate

OK, COMPUTER I’m pretty much a Mac person; I use ProTools and I have quite a lot of independent music software, like Native Instruments, especially for sampling and keyboard work.

MASTERMIND

Music is probably my greatest passion but one of the topics I’m very interested in is social evolution: how we got to where we are. You can find elements of that in my songwriting.

RELICS

I have a religious relic. There was a Catholic priest called Padre Pio who had the stigmata and I have a small piece of his ankle bone that I carry with me at most times. He was a very powerful healer.

SOUND & VISION

I like a lot of the stuff David Sylvian has done and I think Miles Davis was brilliant as a composer. The experiments he’s done in music were just monumental. Movies? I’m looking forward to seeing Spectre. I’m a fan of what they’ve been doing with Daniel Craig in the James Bond films.

SUPPER’S READY

One of the things I love about travelling is being able to go to restaurants in every country and I love every kind of food: Asian, Thai, Japanese… If I’m going to drink alcohol, I like wine and I have my own wine brand called Insania. NRS