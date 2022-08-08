New US prog duo Migliori Amici & Co release video for Sun

New US prog duo Migliori Amici & Co have released a music video for their track Sun, which you can watch below. The track is taken from their debut EP (best of friends), which will be released through OCMusic/Vanity Music Group on August 26.

Migliori Amici & Co are former Drive, She Said guitarist Ray DeTone (who has also been in Paul Di'Anno's Killers) and former From The Fire drummer Michael Sciotto (who has also worked with Jefferson Starship). The pair conceived the idea of a progressive rock project during the 2020 lockdown.

The EP features guest appearances from a number of the pair's friends, including keyboard player Adam Holman, Mark Clarke (Colosseum, Billy Squier), Nicky Moroch (Elton John, David Bowie), Alex Salzman (Ace Frehley), the late David J Keyes (Renaissance, Willie DeVille), Dave Trupia (Marty Balin) & Ralph Merigliano (Ross The Boss).

The EP takes its title from the English translation of the band's name.

“Migliori amici is Italian for best of friends,” says DeTone. “So, it was an obvious choice for the title of the record.”

(Image credit: OCMusic/Vanity Music Group)

Migliori Amici & Co: (best friends)

1. Sick Shit

2. Glasgow Reel

3. Sun

4. Arctic Drift

5. Shattered Glass

6. Images

