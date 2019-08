Adam Holzman announces European tour dates for November

Steven Wilson and Miles Davis collaborator and keyboard player Adam Holzman has announced a run of Europe4an tour dates for November.

Holzman's band Brave New World features Jane Getter on guitar, bassist Freddy Cash, Gene Lake on drums and Lorenz Hargassner on saxophone. The band will be performing an evening of "cutting-edge jazz rock" including tracks from Holzman's latest album Truth Decay.

Holzman and band will play:

NEL Zoetermeer De Boerderij - November 9

GER Nordhausen Kreismusikschiule - 10

GER Passau - 11/12

AUS Vienna - 13

CZE Jablonec Nad Nisou - 15

GER Paaren Im Glein - 16

GER Berlin - 17

GER Hamburg Nord Jazz Federation - 19

NOR Oslo Herr Nilsen - 21

SWE Sala Rockland - 23

Check Holzman's website for ticket and venue additions.