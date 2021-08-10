New look The Paradox Twin return with video for new single Wake Vortex

UK prog rockers The Paradox Twin have returned with a video for their brand new single, Wake Vortex, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Silence From Signals, which will be released through White Star Records on October 8. You can see the new album artwork below.

Wake Vortex sees the first appearance of singer Nicole Johnson, alongside Danny Sorrell, adding another dimension to the band's sound.

"It was wonderful to be able to duet with Nicole on this song as she certainly brought the emotion in to it that I was looking for," says Sorrell. "We’ve been itching to get the new music out but have had so many delays due to what has been happening in the world over the last 18 months; however, we are pleased with what we have achieved despite the barriers we have had to overcome. The strength of the band we have now, combined with the mixing talents of John Mitchell and the video skills of Miles Skarin have hopefully come together to produce something that fans both old and new will find special."

Thematically, the new album takes its cues from Sorrell's personal life experiences. Around the same time of the debut album release and the same time his new son was born, Danny's eldest was diagnosed with autism. The collision of both positive and negative feelings sparked a train of thought that then became a story told through music and lyrics. Silence From Signals is a tale of two twin siblings (a neurotypical sister and a neurodivergent brother), and the trials and tribulations they go through trying to navigate the brothers' struggles through life.

The lyrics of Wake Vortex in particular, tell the part of the story where the brother has a fear of going to sleep and the twin sister is reassuring him. ‘Open your mind and wait, and wait for me to come into your heart'.

The new look band will make their debut at this year's A New Day Festival in August and the have a run of live UK dates with label mates Kyros, which you can view below.

Pre-order Silence From Signals.

(Image credit: White Star Records)

The Paradox Twin/Kyros UK dates:

Aug 21: A New Day Festival

Aug 29: Southampton 1865

Aug 30: Wokingham Festival

Aug 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Sep 1: Guildford Boileroom

Sep 2: London 229

Sep 3: Fletching Trading Boundaries



