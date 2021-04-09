Kyros announce UK tour with The Paradox Twin

Rising UK prog rockers Kyros and their White Star Records label mates The Paradox Twin have announced a joint UK tour for August and September,

"Needless to say, we're very excited to be getting out there and playing live again," says Kyros drummer Robin Johnson. "Making the virtual gig live streams was fun but there's really no substitute for playing in front of an actual crowd. That audience/band interplay is something that can never be replicated any way other than playing live. We'll be performing a lot of material from our latest album Celexa Dreams as well as some other songs. We're also very happy to be sharing the tour with our label mates The Paradox Twin. See you on the road!"

"We only managed to play a few shows with our new line up before lockdown hit but they went so well that we've been itching to get out and play more," adds The Paradox Twin's Danny Sorrell. "We are therefore really excited to announce these dates where we will be performing some new tracks alongside some favourites from our debut album, The Importance of Mr Bedlam. It'll be great playing with our White Star label mates, Kyros, too so we will be looking forward to some fun times and great music."

Kyros recently released a live album, Celexa Streams, based on their Pandemic-driven online activity. They released their most recent studio album, Celexa Dreams, last June. The Paradox Twin released their debut album The Importance Of Mr Bedlam in 2018.



Kyros and The Paradox Twin dates:

Aug 29: Southampton 1865

Aug 30: Wokingham Festival

Aug 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Sep 1: Guildford Boileroom

Sep 2: London 229