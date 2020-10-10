Jethro Tull legends to reunite at A New Day Festival

Martin Barre will reunite with fellow former Jethro Tull members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer at this year's A New Day Festival. To further celebrate Jethro Tull's 50th Anniversary, they will perform the whole of Aqualung in its entirety alongside other classic Tull music.

A New Day Festival returns from August 20-22 next year at Mt Ephraim Gardens in Faversham, Kent. Alongside Barre, Bunker and Palmer, the event will see performances from John Lees' Barclay James Harvest, Focus, Strawbs, Seth Lakeman, Edgar Broughton, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Osibisa, The Mentulls, Collateral, Cockney Rebel, Mungo Jerry, Krankschaft, Ed Wynne Band, Flutatious, Kindred Spirit and more.

Ticket details available here.

In other Tull news, A New Day, the Jethro Tull Magazine, is set to celebrate 35 Years of publication later this year, by giving a free CD to all subscribers, featuring exclusive and unreleased music by Jethro Tull, Martin Barre and TALLIS, the band formed by David (Dee) Palmer and John Evans after the 1980 Tull line-up disbanded.

In November, A New Day is publishing The A New Day Tapes Volume 3, the third book of collections of exclusive and exhaustive interviews with Tull members past and present. Details of the magazine and book can be found here.