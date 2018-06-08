Debut album from The Paradox Twin

Frontman Danny Sorrell says this about his band signing to White Star Records: “I am so ecstatic for the journey ahead – I haven't stopped smiling since everything has finally come together. White Star Records have given me a platform to progress my life-long passion of music, and I cannot wait for this album to finally be revealed to the world. It’s been a long time since I sat down and started putting thoughts to paper."

Talking about the concept of the seven-song opus that has tracks ranging anywhere from six-10 minutes long, Danny explains that he is, “influenced and inspired by conspiracy theories and the idea that humans on Earth are being controlled by extra-terrestrial beings.”

The Importance of Mr Bedlam was produced by John Mitchell, and features guest spots from both John Mitchell and Kim Seviour. The band recently premiered their track Planeta from the album with Prog. The song features Seviour and you can listen to it here.

The artwork was created by Paul Tippett of Vitamin P who has also done artwork for Kino, Lonely Robot, Black Star Liner, Kepler Ten, Europe and more.

