Neil Peart immortalised in new authorised quotes collection

Late Rush drummer Neil Peart is to be immortalised in a new authorised collection of quotes. Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes will be released through Fantoons on January 21.

The new book pairs elegant illustrations with some of Neil’s greatest remarks to bring the poignant words of one of the world’s greatest drummers to life. The book release was approved by Neil and in the works for prior to his untimely passing earlier this year.

(Image credit: Fantoons)

Peart was considered to be one of the greatest drummers to have ever lived. As the drummer and primary lyricist for the multi-platinum selling rock band, Rush, Neil charmed the world with his introspective and eclectic writing. Heavily inspired by science fiction, fantasy, philosophy, as well as his many cross-country trips on his motorcycle, Neil crafted universal lyrics that encapsulated the social and humanitarian issues of the time.

Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes is the first and only Neil Peart quotes collection authorized by Neil himself. Not only does the book provide Rush fans—both old and new—the opportunity to dive into Neil’s inspiring messages whenever they need a pick-me-up, it also serves as a love letter to Peart and his beautifully-crafted words that have inspired and influenced millions around the world.

Peart succumbed to brain cancer in January this year, aged 67.

Pre-order Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes.