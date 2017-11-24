Napalm Death confirmed for Desertfest 2018

Desertfest organisers have confirmed the next wave of bands that will appear at next year’s festival.

London’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych will take place between May 4-6, 2018, at venues across Camden in the city, with Monster Magnet, Eyehategod, Nebula, Jex Thoth, Planet Of Zeus, Black Moth, The Black Wizards, Graveyard, Weedeater, Elder, Zeke, Freedom Hawk, Miss Lava, Mountains and Trevor’s Head all previously confirmed.

Now organisers have revealed that Napalm Death, Warning, Winterfylleth and Five The Hierophant will also play.

Napalm Death will headline the Old Empire Stage at the Electric Ballroom on Friday, May 4.

Organisers say: “After the festival’s most successful year to date a mere six months ago, which saw the prestigious Roundhouse being added to the list of venues, and in turn selling out, it’s time to raise the stakes again.

“The 2018 proceedings will see more venues, more outdoor space, more merchandise, more bars and even more bands”

Tickets for Desertfest 2018 are available through the festival’s official website, while further artists will be announced in due course.

Desertfest - Camden, London - live review