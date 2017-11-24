King 810 announce UK headline tour

King 810 have announced a UK tour for early next year.

The US outfit will kick off the run of 10 shows at Norwich’s Epic Studios on February 14, and wrap up with a set at Oxford’s O2 Academy 2 on February 24.

They’ll also visit Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

King 810 have lined up the shows in support of their latest studio album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, which launched in September last year via Roadrunner Records.

Frontman David Gunn says: “Playing Bloodstock this past summer reminded us just how crazy our UK family is, so we decided we had to come back for a full run.

“Our UK fans have been there since the beginning and we can’t wait to play for them again.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday, November 27, via Live Nation.

To mark the announcement, the band have released a trailer video which can be found below, along with a full list of their 2018 UK dates.

Feb 14: Norwich Epic Studios

Feb 15: Bristol Thekla

Feb 16: Birmingham Asylum 2

Feb 17: Leeds Key Club

Feb 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Feb 20: Glasgow King Tuts

Feb 21: Mancester Rebellion

Feb 22: London Underworld

Feb 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 24: Oxford O2 Academy 2

