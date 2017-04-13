Nad Sylvan premieres The Quartermaster

Nad Sylvan has released a stream of his new track The Quartermaster.

It features on the Steve Hackett and Agents Of Mercy vocalist’s upcoming album The Bride Said No, which will launch on May 26 via InsideOut Music on digipak CD, gatefold 2LP/CD and digital download.

Explaining the story behind the track, Sylvan says: “Apart from the Vampirate, the widow that turns into a bride again, the ship’s cat and the martyr – I felt it was time introduce a new character – namely the self-proclaimed Quartermaster, who pilots the ship into new waters, eventually landing on a desert island.”

Sylvan will be joined on the follow-up to 2015’s Courting The Widow by a wide range of guest musicians including Roine Stolt, Steve Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick D’Virgilio and Doane Perry.

Sylvan previously said: “Last year, I was lucky to find a gap from all the hectic touring with Steve Hackett so that I could write and record a new album – all done in only six months.

“The music came very easily for me this time, which gives the album a slightly more coherent feel than that of my previous releases.

“Surrounded by top notch musicians, the delivery is more than one could ask for. They truly put their heart and soul into every single note sung and played.”

He adds: “And so the Vampirate’s journey continues into modern times. Hope you will enjoy this one as much as I did creating it.”

Find the full tracklist for The Bride Said No below along with the cover art.

Nad Sylvan The Bride Said No tracklist

Bridesmaids The Quartermaster When The Music Dies The White Crown What Have You Done Crime Of Passion A French Kiss In An Italian Café The Bride Said No

Nad Sylvan on birth of The Vampirate