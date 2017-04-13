Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason talks V&A exhibition

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has spoken about the band’s upcoming exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The retrospective on the band’s career will be held at the London venue between May 13 and October 1 and is the result of a collaboration between the museum and Michael Cohl’s Iconic Entertainment Studios.

Mason says: “Museum exhibitions are actually the new thing – everyone’s done the west end musical… well, apart from us.

“The groundbreaker was the David Bowie exhibition – and hopefully being able to take that on a bit further.

“For our exhibition we’re looking at developments, particularly in audio but now also in visual – things that we might be able to do and that’s really exciting.”

As for collecting personal items to be included in the exhibition, Mason adds: “It was never any sense of curating my stuff – it was just the things that were hanging around at the right moment to spirit them away.”

In addition, a photograph of the giant inflatable teacher from The Wall being delivered to the museum has been released. View it below.

The exhibition has been organised to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and is described as an “immersive, multi-sensory and theatrical journey” and will explore the music, visuals and staging used by the band throughout their career.

Tickets are available directly through the V&A website.

Watch trailer for Pink Floyd Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition

