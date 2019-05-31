Nad Sylvan launches video for Meet Your Maker

Nad Sylvan has released a video for his new single Meet Your Maker.

It’s the latest song to be taken from the Steve Hackett frontman’s upcoming solo album The Regal Bastard, which will arrive on July 5 through InsideOut Music.

Sylvan previously shared I Am The Sea from the third and final part of the vocalist’s Vampire trilogy, which began with 2015’s Courting The Widow.

Nad says: “This song features the fabulous Tania Doko on vocals, Tony Levin on bass and Nick D’Virgilio on drums. The rest is all handled by yours truly.

“Meet Your Maker is a typical song, where still in the realm of prog, I bring in my R&B and soul influences combined with rock and dark theatre."

He adds: "I don’t hear anyone else making that kind of noise at the moment, so I believe this is a unique piece of music, delivered by first-rate musicians and production. So I’m very pleased with it.”

Sylvan is joined on the album by other artists including Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Jonas Reingold, Nick Beggs and singers Sheona Urquhart and Jade Ell.

The Regal Bastard will be released as a limited CD Digipak which will include two bonus tracks, on gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Nad Sylvan: The Regal Bastard

1. I Am The Sea

2. Oahu

3. Whoa (Always Been Without You)

4. Meet Your Maker

5. The Regal Bastard

6. Leave Me On These Waters

7. Honey I’m Home

8. Diva Time (Bonus Track)

9. The Lake Isle of Innisfree (Bonus Track)