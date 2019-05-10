Listen to Nad Sylvan’s epic new single I Am The Sea

Nad Sylvan has released a stream of his new single I Am The Sea.

It’s the first material taken from the Steve Hackett frontman’s upcoming solo album The Regal Bastard, which will launch on July 5 through InsideOut Music.

It’ll be the third and final part of the vocalist’s Vampire trilogy, which began with 2015’s Courting The Widow.

Speaking about the track, which features Guthrie Govan on guitar, Sylvan says: “I Am The Sea, the album opener, is a powerful song where the lyrics are a metaphor for me becoming a professional artist and giving up my day job.

“It’s a co-write with the very talented Anders Wollbeck, who once said, ‘It’s your own Born To Run!'"

The Regal Bastard brings together a host of other guest musicians, including Hackett, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick Beggs, Nick D'Virgilio, along with singers Sheona Urquhart, Jade Ell and Tania Doko.

Sylvan adds: “For me, this is the best of the three records. I honestly believe it will delight the fans. It is maybe not as riff heavy as the others. I would describe the sound as coming from the notion of pop going prog, with R'n'B elements in there as well.

“It is very soulful. But that suits my style. I am a vocal chameleon, and you'll hear that throughout. It is the finest possible way to bring the trilogy to an end.”

The album will be released as a limited CD Digipak which will include two bonus tracks, on gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Nad Sylvan: The Regal Bastard

1. I Am The Sea

2. Oahu

3. Whoa (Always Been Without You)

4. Meet Your Maker

5. The Regal Bastard

6. Leave Me On These Waters

7. Honey I’m Home

8. Diva Time (Bonus Track)

9. The Lake Isle of Innisfree (Bonus Track)