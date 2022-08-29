My Soliloquy unveil video for new single The Great Polarity

UK prog metallers My Soliloquy, who feature former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten, have released a video for new single The Great Polarity, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the band's upcoming third album Fu3ion, which has just been released.

"The Great Polarity, a fundamental spiritual concept, describes perfectly the human condition, in its simplest terms. It asks the larger question… are we both, individually and collectively, living from a place of love or from a place fear in all that we do?," Morten explains. "The evidence is all around us, if you want the answer to that ever relevant existential question.

"As we typically choose Fear in nearly all our responses to life, to say nothing of how we treat each other, it thus, reveals humanity to itself in startling clarity. Surely then, the invitation is to choose love over fear and see how different the outcome could be for all life on earth.

"The song's verses and choruses flip from love to fear, asking which will you choose, right here, right now as you go about your day?"

Once again Morten has worked with his former Threshold colleague, drummer Johanne James on the new album, which has once again produced by Rob Aubrey (Transatlantic, Big Big Train, Spock's Beard, IQ).

Get Fu3ion.