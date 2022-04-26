My Soliloquy release trailer for third album Fu3ion

UK prog metallers My Soliloquy, who feature former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten, have released a trailer for their upcoming third album Fu3ion, which will be released in the UK on June 11 and August 9 for the rest of the world. You can watch the trailer below.

The new album sees Morten reunite with his former Threshold colleague, drummer Johanne James, while the new album has once again produced by Rob Aubrey (Transatlantic, Big Big Train, Spock's Beard, IQ).

"I've had the best time writing this new album," explains Morten. "The song writing came so easy and fast. It's quite literally been a spiritual journey too, making this record, as I've based the themes throughout this album, on a trilogy of best selling books that I've been reading over the years. The books discuss universal spiritual truths, something that I deeply feel connected to. The beautiful, simple logic contained within their pages is nothing short of life altering.

"Having my good buddy Johanne play on this record too, was such a joyful thing.

Not only was it great to work with Johanne and Karl Groom again (Karl engineered the drum sessions) but Johanne played an absolute blinder across all 12 new tracks. His attachment to this record has elevated the whole experience of recording drums and music for me. I can't wait to share our hard work with you all this summer."