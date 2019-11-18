Motley Crue briefly share reunion petition campaign

A petition has been started to try and get Motley Crue back out on the road together.

The Bring Back Motley Crue campaign was started by Crue fan Motley Mann, who is looking to get 15,000 signatures – and at the time of writing is almost at the target.

The petition reads: “After breaking the replay button on The Dirt film, it is clear to me that the only way to fulfil my urge for the Crue is for you guys to get back on the road.

“I know it's not just me with this opinion – your movie has once again put you in the spotlight and built an entire new generation of Crueheads who have a natural born right to see you on stage.

“If the rumours circulating about a Motley Crue comeback are true, then let this petition solidify it. The new fans need a new tour – please come back.”

Motley Crue’s Twitter account briefly posted a link to the petition with the caption: “This is interesting.” However, the tweet was later removed.

The rumours Mann refers to go back to earlier this month, when unsubstantiated reports began to swirl that there was a potential $150 million on the table for a Crue comeback tour.

However, frontman Vince Neil distanced himself from the gossip saying he hadn’t been in touch with his Motley Crue bandmates since the premiere of The Dirt earlier this year.

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their live career when they played an emotional farewell show in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015. They even went as far as signing a high profile contract, meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again under the Motley Crue name.

But they got back together in the studio in 2018 to record four new tracks for The Dirt, with bassist Nikki Sixx telling Classic Rock back in February there had been no decision to make the reunion permanent.