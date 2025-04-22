Billy Idol hooks up with Avril Lavigne for driving pop-punk anthem 77

Punk icon Billy Idol has hooked up with pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne on his propulsive new single, 77. The song comes from Idol's new album Dream Into It, which will arrive via April 25 via Dark Horse Records, and follows the release of Still Dancing in February.

"Avril's just fantastic on 77, it was great working with her," Idol told Drew Barrymore on her talk show earlier this year. "With her on it, it got three times better."

Other guest's on Idol's ninth album – the follow-up to 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground – include Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

Idol's It’s A Nice Day To… Tour Again! tour kicks off on April 30 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ, and reaches the UK and Europe in June. Full details and album tracklist below.

Billy Idol feat. Avril Lavigne - 77 (Official Music Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Billy Idol: It’s A Nice Day To… Tour Again! tour

Apr 30: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ *

May 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX *

May 04: AustinMoody Center, TX *

May 07: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX *

May 09: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA *

May 10: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

May 13: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL *

May 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC *

May 17: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

May 20: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL *

May 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH *

May 23: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON *



Jun 18: Northeim Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Milton Keynes Forever Now Festival, UK

Jun 24: London Wembley Arena, UK†

Jun 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

Jun 29: Bonn Kunstrasen, Germany

Jul 02: Wiesbaden Brita-Arena, Germany

Jul 04: Klam Clam Rock, Austria

Jul 05: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria

Jul 08: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 09: Belgrade Kalemegdan Park, Serbia

Aug 16: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann, PA *

Aug 17: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY *

Aug 20: New York Madison Square Garden Arena, NY *

Aug 22: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD *

Aug 23: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA *

Aug 26: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheatre, ME *

Aug 28: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI *

Aug 30: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Aug 31: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, WI *

Sep 03: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

Sep 05: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT *

Sep 12: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA*

Sep 14: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA*

Sep 17: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA*

Sep 19: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA *

Sep 20: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA *

Sep 23: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA *

Sep 25: Los Angeles he Kia Forum, CA *

* with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

† with New Model Army

Tickets are on sale now.