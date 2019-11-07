Vince Neil shoots down live Motley Crue rumours - denies spat with Tommy Lee

Vince Neil has shot down rumours of a spat between himself and his Motley Crue bandmate Tommy Lee.

There has been unsubstantiated noise online that the two have been feuding over details of a potential $150 million comeback tour – but only if Neil loses weight and enters rehab, with Neil said to have voiced his opinion that it’s actually Lee who needs to clean up his act.

But Neil has distanced himself from the gossip, saying he hasn’t been in touch with Lee, Nikki Sixx or Mick Mars since the premiere of The Dirt earlier this year.

Neil says: “People, these rumours are false. I haven’t spoken to any band members since the movie premiere. I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now.

“There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don’t believe anything from these so-called gossip sites. Keep rocking.”

The Crue got back together in the studio in 2018 to record four new tracks for The Dirt, with Sixx telling Classic Rock back in February that there had been no decision to make the reunion permanent.

He said: “We haven't even had that talk. We've just been wrapped up in the movie. Yeah, I miss the guys, and I miss playing with them, and playing that music, but everyone’s fairly busy with their own thing.

“That’s a whole conversation that we haven’t even had at that point. And I don’t know if we ever will.”

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their live career when they played an emotional farewell show in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Before their final tour, they even went as far as signing a high profile contract, meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again under the Motley Crue name.

The Crue, meanwhile, will release a 30th anniversary edition of their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood on November 29, with the deluxe edition coming with a host of extras.

