Blink-182 announce Missionary Impossible tour dates, with a former member's band in support

By ( Louder ) published

The Mark, Tom and Travis show is hitting the road once more, and Blink-182 fans will recognise the support band's frontman too

Blink 182
(Image credit: Rory Kramer)

Blink-182 have announced a US amphitheater tour, with Alkaline Trio in support.

The choice of support act is significant because Alkaline Trio's frontman Matt Skiba fronted Blink-182 during founder member Tom DeLonge's time away from the band, co-writing two albums with the group, 2016's California, and 2019's Nine.

The trio's most recent album, 2023's One More Time…, is the first Blink-182 album in over a decade with the group's 'classic' line-up.

The Missionary Impossible tour will launch at Hollywood Hard Rock Live in Florida on August 28, and close on October 4 at the Palm Desert Acrisure Arena in California, taking in some festival shows en route.

Aug 28: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL *
Aug 29: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

Sep 01: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC*
Sep 03: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC*
Sep 04: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*
Sep 06: Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY*
Sep 07: Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY*
Sep 09: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH*
Sep 11: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY*
Sep 13: Pittsburgh Four Chord Music Festival, PA^
Sep 14: Ashbury Park Sea Hear Now, NJ^
Sep 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*
Sep 17: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*
Sep 21: Atlanta Shaky Knees, GA^
Sep 22: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL*
Sep 24: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*
Sep 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO*
Sep 27: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO*


Oct 02: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA^
Oct 04: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA*

* With Alkaline Trio
^ Festival

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 11 at 10 am local time from blink182.com.

Blink-182 US tour poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Mark Hoppus's autobiography Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir is published today, April 7, and next month, on May 5, the vocalist/bassist is hosting An Evening With Mark Hoppus and All Things Fahrenheit-182 at the Savoy Theatre in London.

The publisher's synopsis for his book states: “This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.

“A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation.“

Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

