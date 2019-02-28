Will Motley Crue’s reunion be permanent? Nikki Sixx weighs in

Motley Crue are back in the spotlight once again thanks to their upcoming biopic The Dirt.

The film based on their colourful career will premiere on Netflix on March 22, with a trailer for the long-awaited film released last week.

It looked as if the Crue had called it a day after playing an emotional farewell show in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015, but Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars shocked the rock world in 2018 by announcing they had reunited to record four tracks for the movie.

The first, The Dirt (Est. 1981), arrived last week, while Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and the Crue’s cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin will appear on the movie’s official soundtrack.

But could their brief studio reunion lead to something more permanent?

Speaking exclusively with Classic Rock, Sixx says: “We haven't even had that talk. We've just been wrapped up in the movie.

“Yeah, I miss the guys, and I miss playing with them, and playing that music, but everyone’s fairly busy with their own thing.

“That’s a whole conversation that we haven’t even had at that point. And I don’t know if we ever will.”

The Crue went as far as to sign a high profile contract in January 2014, meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again, with Sixx recently ruling out the possibility of any further live shows.

He told Rolling Stone: “Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I’m like, ‘God damn it, did we retire too soon?

“But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin