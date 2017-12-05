Moose Blood launch video for new single Talk In Your Sleep

Moose Blood have released a video for their new single Talk In Your Sleep.

The band announced the track at the end of November, giving fans the opportunity to download the sheet music so they could play along before the song launched.

Now it’s arrived, along with details on their new album which is titled I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore, which will launch on March 9 via Hopeless Records.

Guitarist Mark Osborne says: “There’s almost a circularity to this album when placed next to our first two. The first is full of songs written by enthusiastic, excited kids who just wanted to get their music out there.

“Blush was more about struggling with some of what came along with that change of lifestyle and I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore is really us trying to work through some of what has happened in our lives as a result of doing this band full time.”

Moose Blood have also announced a 2018 headline tour of North America, with support from Lydia And McCafferty.

Find a list of Moose Blood’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the new album artwork and tracklist.

Moose Blood I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore tracklist

Have I Told You Enough Talk In Your Sleep Just Outside You Left In The Worst Way All The Time Can We Stay Like This Pull Me From The Floor Walk All Day With You Such A Shame Promise Me It’s Too Much

Mar 02: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 03: Manchester Academy

Mar 05: Glasgow QMU

Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 10: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Boston Royale, MA

Mar 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Mar 16: Philadelphia Theater Of Living Arts, PA

Mar 17: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Mar 18: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 20: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Mar 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Mar 23: Ybor City Orpheum, FL

Mar 24: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Mar 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 28: Austin Scoot Inn, TX

Mar 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 31: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Apr 02: San Diego Quartyard, CA

Apr 03: Los Angeles The regent Theater, CA

Apr 04: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Apr 06: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Apr 07: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 12: Burnsville The Garage, MN

Apr 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Apr 14: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 15: Cleveland Agora, OH

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 18: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Apr 19: Montreal Fairmount Theatre, QC

