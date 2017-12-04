Mooner premiere striking new video for Ingkar

Mooner have premiered the video for their new track Ingkar exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the Indonesian outfit’s new album Tabiat, which is now available.

Mooner features members of The Slave, The Sigit, Sigmun and Sarasvati – all well established acts in their homeland, with Tabiat fusing elements of psych rock with Indian Raga and Middle Eastern touches.

Speaking about the new video, the band’s Rekti tells Prog: “We asked a young visual artist from Jakarta called Dewi Mariam to interpret the lyrics and mood of the song and create a video for us. We didn’t give her any specific instructions, but we’re thrilled with what she came up with.

“The video depicts an ambiguous figure covered in a blood red veil. This person can be seen exploring beautiful Indonesian nature, presumably lost, wandering around, tiring and even sinking into a pond at one point. At the end of video, this figure collides with a unearthly creature, leaving the figure in a frozen state.

Rekti adds: “Ingkar simply means ‘disobey’ – it’s a song that we made by observing complicated issues that surround us, politics, religion and race.

“To explain fully what the song is about would take a long time, detailing my thoughts about the situation we’re in here in Indonesia – but I think the video represents that feeling pretty well.”

Tabiat can be purchased through the Outer Battery Records website.