Monster Magnet announce 2018 UK and European tour

Monster Magnet have announced a UK and European tour for 2018.

The band will play a total of 24 dates, kicking off at Wiesbaden’s Schlachthof on May 3 and wrapping up with a set at The Tivoli in Dublin on June 3.

They’ve lined up the run of shows in support of their upcoming studio album titled Mindfucker, which is set to arrive on March 23 via Napalm Records.

Speaking about the new record, Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf said: “Mindfucker is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia. Ten fuel-injected, nitro-burning tracks of fiery rock’n’roll and garage psych madness – all done Monster Magnet style.

“It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl.

“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Find a full list of Monster Magnet’s upcoming tour dates below, along with the Mindfucker cover art.

May 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 04: Berlin Desertfest, Germany

May 05: Nijmeden Doornroosje

May 06: London Desertfest, UK

May 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 09: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

May 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

May 14: Pratteln Z7, Czech Republic

May 15: Milan Alcatraz Club, Italy

May 16: Bochum Zeche, Germany

May 18: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

May 19: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

May 21: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

May 22: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

May 23: Oslo Blâ, Norway

May 24: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

May 26: Bremen Schlachthof, Germany

May 28: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 29: Ghent Vooriut, Belgium

May 31: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Jun 01: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jun 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 04: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland

