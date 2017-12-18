Gene Simmons “vigorously” denies claims of sexual misconduct

Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons is facing a lawsuit filed by a Californian radio and TV broadcaster who has accused him of sexual misconduct.

Court papers show that the woman, who is listed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, has filed the suit accusing Simmons of “unwarranted, unwanted sexual advances, touching and battery.”

The incident is said to have taken place in November at the Rock & Brews restaurant in San Bernardino during an interview, where it’s alleged Simmons made “several aggressive, unwanted sexual advances, despite Doe’s active and clear discouragement.”

Court papers say that Simmons “reached over and grabbed Doe’s hand and forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” Doe withdrew her hand but later in the interview, it’s alleged that Simmons again reached for her, but Doe “was able to push his hand away with her elbow before he touched her hand.”

As the interview continued, Simmons is said to have turned interview questions into sexual innuendoes, again reached for Doe’s hand and then “forcibly flicked/struck Doe in the middle of her throat” causing Doe to attempt to shut the interview down.

The papers add that after the interview, a promotional group photograph was taken, and that Simmons “reached towards Doe’s buttocks and touched it.”

Simmons has now responded to the lawsuit on Facebook, where he has “vigorously” denied the allegations.

Simmons says: “Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media.

“For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.

“I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”

Last month, Simmons apologised to staff at Fox News after he reportedly barged into a meeting and introduced himself by exclaiming, “Hey chicks, sue me!”, then proceeded to pull open his shirt to reveal his torso, tell jokes about Michael Jackson and paedophilia, tap attendees on the head with copies of his new book, and insult their intelligence.

